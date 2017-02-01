Where’s Sen. Pat Toomey? Maybe instead of preparing to spend billions of dollars on a wall, they could pay for a lot more phone lines. Every time I call, I get either a busy signal or a tape telling me to leave a voicemail. OK. Then it says the voicemail is full! Where’s Toomey?
As I write, I am listening to and watching a video of a group of PSU students waiting to go up to Toomey’s office in Johnstown, three by three, to talk to a staffer about the unconstitutional ban on many immigrants that want to come here legally. One of the young guys who came down after talking to someone said that the phones were ringing off the hook and the fax going as well.
Where’s Toomey?
Carol O’Neill,
Warriors Mark
