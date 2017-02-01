I strongly encourage all elected officials — and specifically congressmen Glenn Thompson and Bill Shuster — to publicly oppose the president’s recent executive action banning immigrants and refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.
This order violates America’s fundamental principles of acceptance and equality (it is worth remembering that our country was founded by immigrants). It also violates the teachings of Christianity, which call us to welcome all people as our neighbors, to give shelter to our neighbors and to stand up for those who are being persecuted (i.e. Matthew 22:37-39, Matthew 25:31-46, Luke 10:25-37).
Lastly, it is poor foreign policy; this executive order will make it harder for our Middle East-based military that needs the cooperation of host countries, will surely be used as a recruiting tool by ISIS to promote the message that “America hates Islam” and will further alienate American-based Muslim communities whose support we need to prevent homegrown acts of terrorism.
I hope all of our leaders will stand up for what is right.
Karen Babbs Hollett,
State College
