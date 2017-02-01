Trump’s action illegal, dangerous

With a single stroke of Donald Trump’s pen, the words engraved onto a plaque at the base of the Statue of Liberty have come to mean less than nothing. Those 14 lines have now been turned into an insult to anyone who ever came through Ellis Island and other ports to make this country into a new home.
Out of all of Trump’s xenophobic tirades, his executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days cuts America deeply to the bone. This type of action is not only illegal but dangerous because it kicks the chair out from under our country’s core beliefs.
Congress has clearly stated that we do not discriminate against the issuance of immigrant visas because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence. Thankfully, as I write this letter, a federal judge has blocked the deportation of travelers detained in U.S. airports. The rest of his order also needs to be lifted and the Constitution explained to Trump.
Sharon Rovansek,
Port Matilda
