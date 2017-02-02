All opinions have right to be heard

I was saddened to see that some believe that the CDT should suppress and hide the opinions of others, as evidenced by the letters on the opinion page Feb. 1.
In a free society, all opinions have the right to be seen and heard. If an opinion or idea is right and true, then it will succeed and go forward “on the merits,” as one of the letters in the paper said. If an opinion is bad or wicked, over time it will wither away and die. But no opinion should be hidden, shut away or disallowed.
It is by airing out and discussing all opinions in the marketplace of ideas that the good and great ones come to the fore. Proverbs 27:17 says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”
It is only in interacting with each other that we can learn and grow. Disagreement is not hate — it’s just disagreement and it must be allowed to carry on in our free and open society.
Amy Rothrock, State College
