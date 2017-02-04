I was pleased to see the many letters published on Thursday’s opinion page, which addressed the current conditions in a country that I had once trusted to honor the ideals as expressed in the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on our Statue of Liberty.
I was horrified and am still in shock at the election results. What has happened to loving our neighbors and trying to save our earth, air and water from irreversible damage?
In 1770, Oliver Goldsmith, in seeing the destruction already occurring due to the industrial revolution, wrote the following poem: “Ill fares the land, to hastening ills a prey, where wealth accumulates and men decay.”
We must stand up to the destruction of a once good country.
Janice Perison, Pennsylvania Furnace
