Immigration ban supports law

I don’t recall any significant protests against Presidents Obama, Bush or Clinton when they were issuing presidential executive orders that encumbered or obstructed citizens’ rights — which all three did, on record, many times.
The European countries that have accepted large influxes of non-vetted immigrants are now paying the price daily. All those refugees are certainly not peaceful people of the Muslim faith. Some are obviously proven extremists who seek to overtake or dismantle the countries they have been displaced into. Just check the news about Sweden, Germany, France or the Netherlands, to name a few.
Do we want that in America? I don’t. I’m all for President Donald Trump’s temporary ban, and potential vetting process. It’s just common sense to want to keep the terrorists out of America. And whether or not Trump’s ban is constitutional, the U.S. Code of Laws states, “Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
So whether you support or oppose Trump’s temporary immigration ban, he is simply supporting the law as it already exists.
Don Barletta, State College
