Calling on Rep. Thompson

Why won’t Congressman Glenn Thompson hold a town hall meeting to listen to his constituents and answer questions about his positions on important issues? Is he afraid of us?
We want to know if he is just toeing the party line (100 percent of the time) or really voting his conscience? Either way, he has a lot to answer for.
He voted to allow mining companies to blast mountaintops and dump fractured rocks and other debris into nearby streams and valleys, eliminating a rule that protected thousands of miles of streams and more than 50,000 acres of forests. This action will compromise the health of fish, wildlife, livestock and people who depend on clean streams and forests in Pennsylvania (hunters, fishermen, farmers, ranchers, and homeowners).
His record on voting for the fossil fuel industry and against the environment is abysmal, even when there is little or no impact on jobs.
He also won’t stipulate that he will only support a bill replacing the Affordable Care Act with one that continues to ensure people with pre-existing conditions and allows children to stay on their parents’ insurance plan to age 26. Where is Thompson on the ACA?
Why is he hiding from his constituents?
Kelli Hoover, Pennsylvania Furnace
