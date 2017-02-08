Women’s health not a political game

Congress is scheduled to begin debate to halt federal payments to Planned Parenthood. As a practicing OB-GYN physician in Centre County, I abhor this proposal.
Federal dollars to Planned Parenthood help pay for Well Women exams, screening mammograms and access to contraception for women who otherwise would not receive this care. Congress has given no credible argument as to the need for this stoppage, other than to make a political point.
Women’s health care is not an issue to play politics with. I urge every Centre County resident to contact Rep. Glenn Thompson and tell him not to eliminate federal payments to Planned Parenthood.
Theodore J. Hovick Jr., State College
