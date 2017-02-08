I’m writing in reference to the Jan. 29 CDT letter, “Put heterosexual couples first.”
My 15-year-old son is gay. One day when he was 4, we played house. I pretended to be his baby daughter. I lay down and told him I was scared to go to sleep. My sweet boy sat next to me, stroked my hair, rubbed my back and said, “Don’t worry, baby, Daddy is here. Daddy will take care of you.”
I have no doubt that my son will make an incredible father. His child will grow up loved and cared for, with two fathers, and at least one doting grandmother.
Tamar London, Lemont
