Base Hanson decision on facts

DEP should decide Hanson’s Oak Hall permit application based on the facts, not on unsupported claims of vibration damage and non-existent water quality degradation.
The CDT prints these statements without fact-checking them with the readily available public record. If we ask society to accept climate change based on the good science that’s been done, we should judge the Hanson application based on the same engineering and scientific merits.
The Centre Region needs crushed stone for businesses and homeowners, and like any other product it is always better to source it locally. If we want to look for the source of pollutants in Spring Creek, such as salts, nitrates, hormones, pesticides and herbicides, the quarry is not the source. We need to examine the golf courses, farms and our own yards.
Kirk Whitaker, Boalsburg
Comments