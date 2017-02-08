The news of a student death is never taken lightly, but as a member of the Greek community, Monday’s article titled, “New details released in Penn State student’s death” hit close to home.
The passing of sophomore Timothy Piazza at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house this past weekend is no doubt a tragedy. The relationships and memories I have made due to my involvement with my sorority are irreplaceable. It makes me sad to know Timothy will never have the chance to share in that experience.
While many will argue about the existence of fraternities, and the decision of the Beta brothers, it’s important to remember those who are grieving. Family and friends have lost a loved one in a heartbreaking and public way and do not need the community’s negative input on the matter.
It’s a reminder to all of us that life is short and to appreciate every moment we have. I know I speak on behalf of the entire Penn State Greek community when I say we offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Piazza family and all who knew him.
Caitlin Gailey, Ambler
