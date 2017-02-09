The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) believe that God is a loving presence and that there is that of God in every individual.
The admonition to “love thy neighbor,” found in both the Old and New Testaments, is one we hold as a sacred obligation, understanding that it applies to all of our neighbors — both near and far.
The State College Friends Meeting stands firm, on both religious and moral grounds, against the recent executive order banning travel to the United States from selected, predominantly Muslim, countries. Together, we stand with those whose rights and lives are threatened by this executive order, and urge our nation’s leaders to respect the civil rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of nationality or faith tradition.
We encourage all those who are troubled by the executive order to join us in worship and help us to seek a positive way forward.
Selden W. Smith,
State College
Editor’s note: Selden Smith is clerk of the State College Friends Meeting.
