Suggestions for Toomey

I recently saw a Facebook post where Sen. Pat Toomey and his wife took their children to the presidential inauguration to show them our democratic form of government at work.
I also saw on Facebook that his offices are receiving a high volume of contacts from outside of Pennsylvania, possibly preventing his constituents from voicing their opinions.
Might I make a few suggestions for Sen. Toomey moving forward?
First, it might be prudent for him to also take his kids along on his next Koch Brothers retreat to enlighten them as to how our government really works. Or, he could choose to decline the invitation to the next Koch retreat to remain in Pennsylvania to make himself available to his constituents and not to a pair of elite out-of-state lobbyists.
Tim Ziegler, Boalsburg
