An important question

Article III of the United States Constitution called for an independent judiciary, and the First Amendment to our Constitution established freedom of the press. From his very bully pulpit, it seems that President Donald Trump is attempting to undermine these two very important constitutional foundations of our freedom. I never thought I would see this in our country.
Trump has drummed on the supposed corrupt media, about which he knows “better than anyone.” But just as when he repeatedly stated that former Secretary Hillary Clinton was evil, he offers no examples. I guess we are supposed to just trust him. The Big Rooster can crow all he wants as far as I’m concerned. What worries me is that so many people believe him over all else. Just as I heard people who knew absolutely nothing of substance about Clinton declare her as evil, I’m now hearing a blanket “you can’t trust the press.” But we can trust President Trump?
For the federal judiciary, Trump repeatedly and publicly bashed U.S. District Judge James Robart for the stay on the entry ban from seven countries. Among other disparagements Trump referred to Robart as a “so-called judge,” “taking law enforcement away from our country.” This for taking an action completely within the judge’s purview!
Are Trump’s tweeted rants examples of “preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution” or undermining it? Maybe sooner or later Congress will have to answer this question.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
