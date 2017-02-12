ACA not the worst thing to happen

Since 1960, health care costs have gone from 5 percent of the gross national product to 17 percent. This is a worldwide trend where health care costs are rising faster than the overall economic growth. One cannot lay this at the feet of the Affordable Care Act.
Congressman Glenn Thompson should stop suggesting health care problems can be solved with competition. Health care does not function within the rules of supply and demand and open competition because patients are not consumers who freely choose when they will need emergency services and lifesaving care.
I am so glad Thompson believes in these three things: insurance companies should not discriminate based on pre-existing conditions, offering health care for dependents to age 26, and no lifetime caps for medical expenses.
If he thinks these things would have been available without the Affordable Care Act, he is not being honest. He can fix the problems he speaks of without throwing the whole thing out, but his loyalty to his political party won’t allow him to acknowledge what has been very good.
Very specifically: Birth control coverage is one of the most personal and important benefits now available, thanks to the ACA. Thompson should stop acting like this was the worst thing to happen to America. I would have appreciated it if he had tried to work to fix the problems instead of refusing to act so he could use it as a political weapon.
Casey Hovick, State College
