A simple solution

Sorry, I still don’t get it. Rep. Glenn Thompson and the rest of the Republican congressmen seem to be very confused about how to repeal and replace the medical coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
To me, the answer is very simple and is right under their noses. Just give the people who would lose their coverage the same coverage as the congressmen have. If it’s good enough for Congress, I suspect it’ll be good enough for the folks who are going to lose their coverage.
Yes, the people who are covered under the ACA live in all 50 states, but so do the congressmen ... so the “state lines” argument shouldn’t be an issue.
Thompson, could you answer why that can’t/shouldn’t be done?
Jim Maund, State College
