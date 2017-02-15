Who do they think they’re fooling?

My husband and I are concerned about the effects of the blasting in Hanson’s quarry in Boalsburg.
Our 5-year-old home is located across U.S. Route 322 from Hanson’s quarry and is already being affected by the blasting. Our windows shake as do the dishes in our cupboards. It is no exaggeration when I tell you that it feels like small tremors from an earthquake.
Other than being a financially coup for Germany-based parent company HeidelbergCement, how could digging 200 feet deeper possibly be a benefit to anything or anyone?
The only study that has been reported has been done by Hanson. According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Hanson, the company has completed hydrogeologic testing over the past three years and doesn’t anticipate a significant impact on Spring Creek.
Who do they think they are fooling? Of course there will be an impact. How much of an impact? Do we really want to wait and see?
The fact that Hanson’s has applied to extend its ugly intrusion further into Boalsburg makes me realize that the application can be denied. The Department of Environmental Protection has a job to do: Protect our environment.
As a citizen of this beautiful Centre County I am hopeful that this oversight agency will protect all of us from this horrible invasion of our earth.
Allyson Smith, State College
Comments