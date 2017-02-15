Get informed

I highly commend the Centre Daily Times for publishing the weekly congressional report, which also lists the names of roll call votes of our elected officials.
Prior to the recent very contentious election, we have perhaps become way too complacent about who votes “yes” or “no” on topics affecting us all.
I urge you to take time to thoroughly read and learn about what is happening in our Congress. By being complacent, negatively attacking views of others or merely complaining, we get nowhere and are forgoing our right and ability to be part of the political process.
Become informed, become part of a solution, volunteer, speak up proactively! Begin at your local, county or state level but begin somewhere. We are a country where this is not only our right but also an honor.
Pat Wolfe, Millheim
