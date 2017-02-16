Lacey law creates level playing field

Paul J. Larkin’s editorial in Saturday’s paper tries to make the Lacey law sound absurd. In fact, he is attacking a Republican law that goes back to 1900.
The law is no more absurd than criminal laws against receiving stolen property. Just as fences encourage thieves, suppliers who buy illegal products abroad encourage the exploitation of workers and environments. The Environmental Investigation Agency says that “Lumber Liquidators’ indiscriminate and poor sourcing practices resulted in the destruction of critically endangered …forests.” If they gain a market advantage by breaking the law, foreign or domestic, they undermine companies that are doing the right thing.
The Lacey law is meant to create a level playing field. Researching their sources is part of the cost of doing business.
Marion Schwartz,
Ferguson Township
