We are so fortunate to have a hospital as good as the Mount Nittany Medical Center in our community.
I recently completed a surgical stay and came away quite pleased with my experience. All medical specialties and departments — pre-op and surgical and post-op — as well as the staff on the floor, the custodians and culinary group (yes, the food was good) were knowledgeable and professional.
Their demeanor was kind, caring and all done with a smile and willingness to help.
In short, as much as one can enjoy any hospital stay, for me, at least, it was a good experience.
Thank you, Mount Nittany!
David Dimmick
