February 16, 2017 10:42 PM

Thank you, Mount Nittany

We are so fortunate to have a hospital as good as the Mount Nittany Medical Center in our community.

I recently completed a surgical stay and came away quite pleased with my experience. All medical specialties and departments — pre-op and surgical and post-op — as well as the staff on the floor, the custodians and culinary group (yes, the food was good) were knowledgeable and professional.

Their demeanor was kind, caring and all done with a smile and willingness to help.

In short, as much as one can enjoy any hospital stay, for me, at least, it was a good experience.

Thank you, Mount Nittany!

David Dimmick

