Push lawmakers to protect planet

The events of the past few weeks in our country have inspired many people to speak out and take to the streets in defense of our human rights.
The fundamental rights to clean air, clean water and a stable climate are being threatened by a number of harmful initiatives. The proposed scrapping of the Clean Power Plan, the proposed withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, the reversal of the “stream protection rule,” the confirmation of a climate-change skeptic, Scott Pruitt, to head the EPA, and the approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines are just a few of the current threats to the environment.
Many of us feel a real sense of despair and want to take action. I believe the most effective course of action available to us is to relentlessly pressure our lawmakers in order to make the will of the people obvious and impossible for them to ignore.
Groups like Citizens’ Climate Lobby are working to keep the pressure on and effect real change with an emphasis on a fee and dividend approach to carbon emission control.
Many of us work diligently to be more environmentally friendly in our own lives. In a country governed by the rule of law such as ours, nothing is more powerful than collectively and relentlessly pushing our lawmakers to pass legislation to protect our rights and to protect this planet.
Lori Durante, Port Matilda
Comments