Destruction of water sources matters

Many of Rep. Glenn Thompson’s constituents, me included, deserve an explanation about why he voted to pass House Resolution 38, nullifying new federal regulations aimed at protecting streams and drinking water in Appalachian states, including Pennsylvania — in short, allowing coal operations to dump rock and other debris into nearby streams and valleys.
There are countless streams and rivers in Pennsylvania that have been destroyed by coal-mine operations at a time when people didn’t know better or didn’t care. Obviously today, his action falls in the latter category.
Thompson must certainly know the impact of his vote, since his home in Howard is near Beech Creek — a stream that was destroyed by coal-mining operations several decades ago when there were no regulations in play. It’s a beautiful stream that remains completely “DEAD” to this day. On a larger scale, the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, which flows through a large portion of his district, was destroyed by coal-mine runoff. That grand river is making some comeback but may be lost, thanks to him.
The congressman’s stated justification for his action was “the rule negatively targets coal country and will devastate communities that have already been hit hard by job losses and reduced mining activity.”
The added destruction of waterways and drinking water doesn’t matter? Thompson should enlighten us on that logic.
Richard Shreve, Bellefonte
