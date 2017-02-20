Ending institutional propaganda

Remember when people thought Walter Cronkite’s nightly news telecasts were the gospel truth, or when we would read the daily paper that it was totally accurate news?
Most people never questioned what they saw, heard or read from the media. What we didn’t know was that they gave us biased news information that maybe wasn’t really the truth. There’s a large proportion of news outlets that try to sway us to their way of thinking to pursue agendas, either on a political, moral or social idea.
It doesn’t always come from media sources. Look at the schools from kindergarten through college. Our children are being indoctrinated by some who are far-left liberals at an early age right through graduating from college. I believe that good teaching and awareness from home by parents should be where it all starts and ends, and not by outside sources that have agendas preying on the youth while they are away from home.
Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of the media and educational institutions that are trying to sway the minds of the young and vulnerable adults who are willingly listening to this propaganda.
Ed Emel, Bellefonte
Comments