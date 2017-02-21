Why I protest

Thank you, Tom Duran, for your Jan. 20 letter asking why we protest.
I protest because Rep. Glenn Thompson voted to allow coal mine waste to be dumped into streams. I protest because Thompson voted to nullify a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that required publicly traded companies to disclose payments to foreign governments. I protest because Thompson voted to nullify a common-sense rule that prevented the mentally ill from acquiring guns. I protest because Thompson voted to block a bid for an independent commission probe of President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.
Thompson doesn’t represent me or my interests. I keep trying to tell him that through emails, phone calls and office visits but he doesn’t want to listen to his constituents, even though it’s his job.
I’ll keep protesting until he starts listening. So get used to it.
Stacie Bird, State College
Comments