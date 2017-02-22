Keeping tabs on our representatives

I want to thank the CDT for printing the Roll Call each week. This allows us to keep tabs on what our representatives in Congress are doing on our behalf.
I see that this week, Reps. Glenn Thompson and Bill Shuster said, “So what” if Russia interfered with U.S. elections, made it harder for workers to save for retirement, cut funding for women’s health care and allowed animals to be killed by inhumane methods.
And in the Senate, Pat Toomey says it’s OK for people with serious mental health problems to buy guns.
Is this what their constituents hired them to do?
Darlene Maple, Lemont
