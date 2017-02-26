Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 5:40 PM

Support for ending use of ‘you guys’

Kudos to Eric Smith (no relation) for his correct, well-defined and well-intentioned opinion on the repugnant use of “you guys.”

For years, whenever a member of a restaurant’s wait-staff has greeted my wife and me with, “How are you guys?”, I have countered with, “Did you just call my wife a guy?” With rare exceptions, they say they recognize and understand my objection, but — again with rare exceptions — they say it again, sometimes in the very next sentence.

I fear for the day when Oxford Dictionary recognizes “youguys” (one word) as a proper synonym for the personal pronoun “you.”

Thomas L. Smith, State College

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos