Flat fees don’t help with conservation

I see the State College Borough Water Authority has chosen to add flat monthly fees to its billing. Who was the genius that came up with that idea?
Flat fees do nothing to encourage conservation for such a precious commodity/resource, and penalizes those who do conserve.
Looks like someone from the SCBWA is taking lessons from the University Area Joint Authority. Isn’t that a comforting thought considering your future price increases?
Big mistake, SCBWA. What were you thinking? I am quite positive I am not the only disgruntled customer.
Joseph A. Cessna, State College
