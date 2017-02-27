Take care of Earth, save butterflies

Can you help me save the monarch butterflies?
Monarch butterflies are important to me because they are my favorite butterfly. They have orange wings with black lines and there are white dots along the edges of their wings. Monarch butterflies are found throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. They migrate to Mexico in the winter because they cannot live in cold places. Monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed and butterflies eat nectar.
Monarch butterflies are disappearing because there is not a lot of milkweed, where monarch butterflies lay their eggs and the caterpillars eat. People spreading chemicals that kill milkweed and building where milkweed grows takes away the places where monarch caterpillars are born and their only food source. If monarch butterflies get wet and the temperature gets too cold, they will freeze to death. The weather changing when it’s not supposed to change means that they could not survive.
The weather changes because we are not taking care of the Earth. You can help the Earth by recycling, not throwing things away that are bad for the Earth, not using much electricity, and not using cars when you don’t need to. I know this is a big job, but this is what we need to do to save the monarch butterflies. People should also plant milkweed and flowers in your garden to attract the butterflies.
Each of us can make a difference.
Cameron Sharer, Port Matilda
Cameron is a kindergarten student in State College Area School District.
