I am writing to sound an alarm. Our democracy is being threatened in a most fundamental way. This is of critical concern to all of us whether we are Republican, Democrat, independent, Green party or Libertarian. Basic constitutional rights are being put in jeopardy.
Donald Trump and Steve Bannon have called the free press their enemy. On “Meet the Press,” Republican Sen. John McCain said, “If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said to reporters, “I don’t view you guys as the enemy.“
We live in a contentious time when screaming has taken the place of listening. We have a great country. We live lives that most people in the world can only dream about. Of course we have policy differences among us. However, to undermine our free press puts our great country at risk just to achieve short-term policy wins. This begins to erode our most basic freedoms.
From the Founding Fathers to Ronald Reagan, right up until now, no elected leader has ever questioned a constitutionally guaranteed free press. It is time for all of us from all political parties to come together to stand against the erosion of our most fundamental constitutional rights. Save our democracy.
David Werner, State College
