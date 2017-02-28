Letters to the Editor

February 28, 2017 10:53 PM

Waiting for Trump’s unity plan

Exactly when does President Donald Trump begin putting his plan for uniting America into practice? Oh, perhaps it is only rich white Americans with a long European lineage whom he is hoping to unite.

In recent days I’ve read a report of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a New Delhi Indian immigrant killed by gunfire in Olathe, Kan., and a report of the beating death in Pittsburgh of Ramadhan Mohamed, a young Somali immigrant cab driver.

Need we assume that these persons were neither white nor of European stock? In the current xenophobic climate, does Trump bear any responsibility for such deaths, and if so, shame on Trump and shame on us.

Gladys E. Keener, State College

