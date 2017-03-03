Oscar blunder showcased grace

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:02 Rings trailer

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband