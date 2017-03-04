Complaining is easy, governing is hard

It was so easy for Congressman Glenn Thompson to vote more than 40 times to repeal and not replace the Affordable Care Act. But, that was when the Senate would not concur and when President Barack Obama would veto the bills.
Now that the Republicans control the House, Senate and the White House, there is no vote to repeal because the congressman and his fellow Republicans have no idea what comes next. Now that he and his party are in charge, we hear from the president that health care is complicated.
So, now the town hall meetings disappear, the congressman goes in hiding, the statements about how they will fix the system are gone, and his staff says his constituents are the opposition. Perhaps, now, the congressman will learn that to complain and harp and accuse is easy; to govern is hard.
Jeffrey Kern, State College
Comments