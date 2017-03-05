Letters to the Editor

Being president a complicated job

Regardless of party affiliation or how passionate you may be about issues, we all should be paying close attention to the way in which this president is attempting to govern. Being a successful businessman does not necessarily translate into being a successful president.

Congress is not a boardroom, nor should “deals” be negotiated without congressional review and approval. If we are willing to allow this administration to ignore the values and individual protections set forth in the Constitution, we risk undermining our democracy.

Who knew being president could be so complicated!

Linda Keil, Centre Hall

