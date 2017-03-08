Appalled by recent House vote

We cannot describe the feelings we are having after reading the Roll Call you publish each week. Almost every vote is in lockstep with each party and this is not what a functioning government should look like at anytime — but especially now.
Specifically of concern is White House Control Over Agencies (HR 1009). “Appalled” is the word that describes our feelings on reading this. This act tramples on our Constitution.
Why should the Senate or House have to submit proposed regulations to the White House before they are passed? Isn’t Congress expected to balance the power of the White House? Why on earth would Rep. Glenn Thompson vote for such a thing?
Dismay is too light of a word to use for how we feel about the assault on our entire form of government.
Sarah Marley and Margaret Barksdale, State College
