Thank you for support

On behalf of the State College Community Land Trust, I want to thank the 100+ Women Who Care of Centre County for the direct positive impact they have on local charities in our community.
100+ WWC selected the SCCLT as its February 2017 recipient, and we thank them for their support of our organization! The funds will be used toward the construction of an affordable duplex in the borough and for outreach, so more households can take advantage of the opportunities the SCCLT provides.
The SCCLT is a nonprofit organization that buys and rehabs borough homes, then sells them to trained, mortgage-ready buyers. We have 38 homes in our program and have served almost 60 households in our 21-year history, without one foreclosure. More than 40 percent of our households are headed by female homeowners. The SCCLT is open to all income-qualified individuals and families seeking affordable housing in the Borough of State College.
With the celebration of International Women’s Day this month, there is no better time to recognize the good work 100+ Women Who Care of Centre County is doing. They and the State College Community Land Trust believe in the power of what we can do, working together, to increase opportunity in our community. I am proud to be part of both organizations and invite everyone to learn more and get involved.
Susan Venegoni, State College
Comments