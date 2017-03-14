Broken meters deterring business

This letter is concerning parking meters in the City of Lock Haven.
Some of these parking meters — especially meter 528 on East Church Street and others on East Main Street — do not work. Why?
If I ever get a parking ticket for a meter that does not work, I’m not going to pay the parking fine.
That’s why I rarely shop in Lock Haven. Come on, Lock Haven: Fix those broken parking meters.
I do most of my shopping at Kmart or Wal-Mart. I don’t have to pay for parking there.
Eugene Moore, McElhattan
