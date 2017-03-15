Our children’s futures are at stake

The deregulation binge of the Trump administration is throwing babies out with the bathwater. Today’s bathwater. Tomorrow’s babies.
In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Ohio was so polluted that it actually caught fire. In fact, going back to 1868, it had caught fire 13 times. Finally the Clean Water Act of 1972 put the reins on rampant pollution of our country’s rivers and streams.
In the 1940s, the Pittsburgh sky was so darkened by coal smoke from industry that street gaslights were lit during the day. More than 20 years later, residents of Johnstown practiced a weekly chore of wiping window sills to remove black dust. Finally the Clean Air Act of 1990 made cutting air pollution a national priority.
Have you seen bald eagles in our area? You can, but you would not have seen them 40 years ago — they were almost extinct. Regulations protecting habitats and restricting pesticide use saved our national icon.
This list of tragedies through thoughtless industrialization and repair through regulations goes on and on. Including not only saving and restoring the natural environment but saving lives through safety regulations that protect workers from what were once horrendous working conditions. It seems the Trump administration wants to take us back to the “good old days.” There’s little we can do to stop the destruction of our country and our children’s futures for the sake of rich industrialists’ gains except write our congressional representatives. Please do so, again and again!
God, bless America.
Ross Adams, Boalsburg
