Grocery shopping needs modernized

I don’t do the food shopping in my house, but if I did, I would be frustrated. It adds insult to injury that in this day and age we are still making a list, leaving the house, walking up and down aisles for 30-40 minutes, waiting in line to check out and pretending to be excited about gas points and free coupons.
If I’m spending more on food than my mortgage, I expect the process of that ridiculous transaction to at least be somewhat painless. I mean come on. One word....Amazon. If they can send me contact lens solution via UPS for the same price I buy it at Giant, then Giant should be able to have it ready for me to pick up when I get there and put it in my trunk and still make money.
There are so many opportunities here for both the stores and the consumers. Why should I have to remember everything that goes into a week’s worth of meals, and deduct what I already have to create a list of what I need when it could all be in my online recipe tab? There could be a history of everything that I have bought in the past and a clickable template for what I need.
Pay now? Heck yes! Text me when it’s ready and I’ll reply when I’m on the way! I’ll even pop the trunk.
John Mason, State College
Comments