Moving toward the end of one chapter

It is gratifying that after five long years from the time they were charged, Penn State University administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz have enabled us to move toward the end of one chapter in the Jerry Sandusky atrocities by pleading guilty to child endangerment.
If the prosecution can establish culpability on the part of former president Graham Spanier, who continues to draw a $600,000 annual “salary” to perform no work, let us hope that the two administrator criminals testify against him.
The state of our justice system causes me to conclude that the two will receive little or no jail time, but if they have consciences, they are likely to always be haunted by having been cogs in a debacle that enabled a serial child rapist to destroy young lives.
There is every reason to believe that the Sandusky matter was swept under the rug until it no longer could be so that something as inconsequential as the renowned football program and its reputation could be preserved. What an abomination that the university can never live down.
Oren Spiegler,
Upper St. Clair
