Pope deserves second term

Improved governance has been a major priority for alumni who have elected and re-elected reformers to the Penn State board of trustees over the past five years. My recent experience as a student (Class of 2011) confirms my support for Alice Pope, who deserves a second term because of her ongoing contributions to pressing issues facing the university.
As a recent graduate, I comprehend the difficulties of rising student tuition rates and the burdensome accompanying student loans. Because Alice is a university professor, she works directly with students and understands the challenges they experience. While Penn State guarantees 12 of 32 trustees appointed as agricultural and business and industry representatives, I believe it is important to re-elect our only educational representative.
As a recent graduate, I understand the need to adapt to a dynamic educational landscape with agile and transparent leadership. Alice has been a consistent advocate for sound decision-making processes and public accountability on the board.
As a recent graduate, I yearn for a day when the public can think of Penn State without referencing the scandal of 2011. Alice is the trustee who gives me hope. Alice Pope deserves our vote for re-election to the board of trustees.
Evan Smith, State College
