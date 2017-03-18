Time to get on board with Trump

Unlike many unhappy campers submitting letters to the CDT, I am elated that President Donald Trump is in charge.
I participated in and donated to his campaign. I support his positions on homeland security (including the wall), corporate tax cuts, school vouchers and domestic spending cuts. I like the fact that Trump believes the defense of the free world is not solely the responsibility of the U.S. I’m pleased that he stopped the Trans Pacific Partnership and will soon take on the North American Free Trade Agreement. I’m thrilled to see him actively engage with both business and labor to grow jobs in the U.S.
I voted for Rep. Glenn Thompson and Sen. Pat Toomey solely to advance Trump’s agenda. My hope is that Sen. Bob Casey, who marched in lockstep with former President Barack Obama for eight years, will finally be unseated.
Trump haters can verbally and physically attack Trump supporters. The leftist media (like the CDT) can lament Trump’s election. In the end, it means nothing. Trump is and shall remain our president. If anything, anti-Trump activities only strengthen the resolve of Trump supporters.
I must also comment on Obamacare. Obamacare is collapsing. Democrats created this mess and they need to help craft an alternative. If Republican efforts to correct the problem are obstructed by Democrats, then the blame for the resulting chaos rests on the shoulders of Democrat legislators.
Finally, I hate to burst leftist bubbles, but there is no Trump/Russian connection. It’s time to get over the sore loser syndrome.
Terry Kordes, Port Matilda
