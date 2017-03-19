Rethink funding priorities

The president’s budget proposals will shift many resources away from established programs that aid the poor, the environment, and those who are hurting.
The budget director, responding to those who object to deep cuts in social programs, said that such programs had not proven to work well. After-school programs didn’t help children in schools, housing programs failed to provide housing relief and grants to local communities do not do much good.
If the criteria for funding programs is whether or not they solve the problem they were designed to address, then why do we still fund the military? After all, we have been spending money on the military for more than 200 years, yet we are still bogged down in overseas wars, and promised relief has not yet come. Why not slash the military budget, instead of programs that help people who are hurting lead a better life?
Bob Frankenberg, State College
Comments