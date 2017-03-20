Laws should consider all people

On Thursday, Rep. Glenn Thompson is going to vote on “Ryancare.”
I think this bill will be the beginning of the assault of poor people, our seniors and many of the less fortunate of this country. We live in a democracy. Our laws should be considerate of all of our people and our lawmakers have a responsibility to serve us.
Right now we are being “led” by the worst American president in my lifetime. He lies. But worse than his lies are his inexperience, his failure to do his homework and failure to understand how our government works. As an example, he has chosen Cabinet appointees and surrogates with less than stellar reputations, like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon. He should not go to his estate in Florida every weekend at the cost of millions of dollars; he should go to Camp David like all the other presidents.
For myself, I was happy to see his Muslim ban shot down, and I look forward to the health care bill failing. And I hope he never puts up his wall. Take the money for the wall and use it toward the debt or use it for the public television, the National Institutes of Health or the other programs that he wants to cut. Help out veterans and our students.
And just remember his finger is on that nuclear button and he can push it. Whether he has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been proven, but if this has occurred he should be impeached.
Kathryn McFate, Loganton
