Cantorna a steady hand for fair justice

I am supporting Bernie Cantorna for Centre County district attorney.
Why? The major reason is that he is a solid and mature attorney with strong legal skills, which are absolutely necessary to provide leadership. Cantorna will be a steady hand in meting out fair justice to all.
When I started teaching courses at the county jail last year, I found that few inmates were allowed to participate in work-release programs that are essential as a bridge to returning to society. I have personally discussed this issue with Cantorna. He is fully aware of the problems and assured me he would be a champion of work-release programs and inmate rehab in general when elected.
Jack Matson, State College
Comments