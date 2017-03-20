Letters to the Editor

March 20, 2017 9:36 PM

Cantorna a steady hand for fair justice

I am supporting Bernie Cantorna for Centre County district attorney.

Why? The major reason is that he is a solid and mature attorney with strong legal skills, which are absolutely necessary to provide leadership. Cantorna will be a steady hand in meting out fair justice to all.

When I started teaching courses at the county jail last year, I found that few inmates were allowed to participate in work-release programs that are essential as a bridge to returning to society. I have personally discussed this issue with Cantorna. He is fully aware of the problems and assured me he would be a champion of work-release programs and inmate rehab in general when elected.

Jack Matson, State College

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Penn State men's hockey NCAA tournament watch party

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos