Stop the madness

Apparently, March Madness is not limited to college basketball.
Despite the fact that 24 million Americans will lose their health insurance, Medicaid will be severely weakened, Medicare recipients will see premium increases of up to $8,000 per year and all of us will pay more for less, Republicans including Rep. Glenn Thompson, Rep. Bill Shuster and Sen. Pat Toomey are still trying to repeal and replace The Affordable Care Act. This is insane!
If the Republican plan is passed, the only winners will be insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and wealthy Americans who stand to receive yet another huge tax giveaway. Ironically, the working-class voters who voted for Trump are among those who will be seriously harmed by repeal and replace. The Republicans know this even though they won’t admit it. Last week, The New York Times reported that Trump and the Republican leadership are already laying the groundwork for blaming Obamacare for the damaging fallout they will undoubtedly face should their plan be passed.
There is only one way to stop this madness. Contact Thompson, Shuster and Toomey and tell them that you plan to hold them accountable for all the damage they are doing. Tell them to start putting your well-being ahead of their partisan interests. Sure, they should try to improve the ACA if they can. However, repeal and replace is not the answer and needs to be firmly rejected.
George Polycranos, Port Matilda
Comments