Trump, advisers can’t be trusted

I appreciate Sen. Bob Casey’s dedicated attention to the issues that are facing our country. He and fellow Democrats who have some power to effect governmental change are serving as lifelines for the rest of us.
I am supposed to write about only one subject at a time; however, 45 and his unqualified “advisers” are creating daily tsunamis of insane policy proposals, so it is difficult to choose just one. Trying to choose my top issue is like putting my hand to the ocean floor and trying to bring up just one grain of sand. I am unsure how much damage 45 and his cronies can do alone, but they are definitely being aided greatly by the spineless Republicans in Washington and elsewhere.
So ... I feel that the most significant issue to point out is that 45 and his crew cannot be trusted to do what is necessary to provide for ordinary Americans. Our expectations for what we think America means have been smashed. They can’t even be trusted to tell the truth —about anything.
I think that 45, Steve Bannon and the rest of them need to be removed from office before they have destroyed all of the reasons we and others have thought of America as a great place to live and a compassionate and just leader in the world. I don’t want my children and grandchildren to continue to live in fear and to think that 45 and his ilk are role models for them.
Do you?
Carol O’Neill,
Warriors Mark
