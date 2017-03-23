Building a healthy America

As our elected officials in Washington are debating the repeal, replace or rebuilding of the Affordable Care Act, we in our community are faced with one reality, which is the continued need for the services provided by Centre Volunteers in Medicine.
Annually, more than 1,000 patients receive medical, dental, case management and medication assistance provided by more than 180 volunteers and staff from CVIM.
The services provided to our neighbors is life saving and life changing. We at CVIM are the community’s response to our local health care need. We are putting our community over politics that are being discussed in Washington. That is because for us and for our community, our people are our greatest asset.
There are an estimated 29 million Americans who still do not have access to health care even with the ACA, 20 million more who may lose their access to health care and millions more who cannot afford their premium, deductible and medication costs.
Centre Volunteers in Medicine is one of the 1,200 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that are working at the grassroots level with little to no federal or state funding to provide health care to those who do not have access. As CVIM has done for 14 years, no matter the discussion in Washington, we along with our counterparts nationwide will continue to work to build a healthy America, one person at a time.
Cheryl White, State College
