Congratulations PSU wrestling

I just wanted to add my congratulations to the entire national champion PSU wrestling team. Well done!
Even more importantly, I want to tip my hat to head coach Cael Sanderson and head trainer Dan Monthly for keeping Nick Suriano out of the tournament. In these days of winning at any cost, these two men had this young student-athlete’s health as their top priority.
I couldn’t be prouder of what this national championship team has accomplished together, but Penn State was an even bigger winner by setting a great example to all, that the welfare of their student-athletes far outweighs any championship.
We Are!
Mike Herr, Linden Hall
