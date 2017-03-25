Pope embodies PSU spirit

Alice Pope is a dedicated PSU trustee who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Penn State. She embodies the spirit of PSU, of which I too am a proud alumnus.
Dr. Pope brings to her stewardship an incisive intelligence, wisdom and open-mindedness. Her training as a clinical psychologist — who has focused her career on research with vulnerable children — is the ideal set of skills to continue to be a highly effective trustee.
In my many years of working with her at the New York University Medical Center I was deeply impressed by her ability to use logic and reasoning to address the problems of children and their families struggling with major medical conditions and who were often making very difficult decisions under great stress. Her decades of knowing how to analyze and constructively address very pressing concerns undoubtedly contributes to her high level of effectiveness as a trustee.
She combines deep empathy and compassion with very clear thinking and the ability to see problems from many different perspectives. She is a superb listener.
The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Alice Pope has worked diligently with her board colleagues to do what is in the best interest of our great university. She unquestionably has earned my trust and my vote. I hope she has earned yours as well.
Thomas Pruzinsky,
Hamden, Conn.
