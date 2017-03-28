Thompson working hard to serve

The highly charged political environment significantly distorts the realities of the role members of Congress perform in governing our country. While some are “showboats” craving media attention, most are “workhorses,” quietly and diligently serving their constituencies.
Congressman Glenn Thompson from Pennsylvania’s 5th District is one of those elected officials focused on serving his constituents and the nation. He understands the measure of success is not about what gets talked about; it is about what gets done.
In Congress, he has demonstrated a willingness to work in bipartisan efforts to address “day-to-day” issues that affect people’s lives. An example of this is legislation the congressman introduced (H.R. 1421) to clarify Medicare coverage for beneficiaries requiring skilled nursing home care. He is co-sponsoring this legislation with Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney, of Connecticut, an identical measure has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. For the thousands of Medicare beneficiaries denied the abilities to access their post-acute care coverage this is a very important issue.
Thompson and I became friends nearly 30 years ago, when he was an administrator of a skilled nursing rehabilitation center. He has helped many with his unique blend of enthusiasm, hard work and compassion. He is reasonable and focused. He is accessible and responsive. He is highly respected. He is a “workhorse” who has earned our thanks.
Laurence F. Lane, Kennett Square
The writer is vice president of government relations for Genesis Healthcare Inc.
Comments